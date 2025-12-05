After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a major operation, Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, continues to be in intensive care in the Philippines, as confirmed by his family.

The 81-year-old ex-Hollywood lighting director and father-in-law of Prince Harry, has not had a relationship with Meghan since her wedding in 2018, and was taken to a hospital in Cebu on Tuesday after a health emergency at the house he and his son, Tom Markle Jr., were sharing. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ operation was quite lengthy, taking more than three hours, and the patient is now reported to be in a "stable" condition.

Tom, speaking to the Daily Mail, informed that his father is under heavy sedation and is hooked up to a lot of machines.

While it was serious case, Tom stressed, "The doctors say he is stable, which is good news. He is a brave man and a fighter."

He also thanked well-wishers for their support, adding, "The whole family is grateful for the outpouring of love from people around the globe, particularly from Britain."

Samantha Markle, Thomas' 61-year-old daughter, said the family is praying for his recovery, noting, "We are all hoping and praying that Dad pulls through. He has a long journey of recovery ahead of him."

The family also highlighted the ongoing estrangement from the Sussexes. Tom urged the couple to reach out, saying, "I would implore Meghan and Harry to reach out to Dad."

Thomas has never met his grandchildren, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four. The Sussexes have yet to comment on the situation.

Meghan Shares 'Embarrassing' Video Amid Hospitalization

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle took to Instagram Stories to share a lighthearted video of Prince Harry and Stephen Colbert lip-syncing a viral moment from the "Great British Bake Off."

The clip showed Harry mouthing the words of host Alison Hammond while Colbert mimicked former contestant Mark Lutton.

"If you was treated like a king for the day, what would you want me to do for ya?" Harry mimed, to which Colbert responded, "Um, bake for me probably."

However, some critics questioned the appropriateness of sharing the skit while Thomas was hospitalized.

According to Page Six, one commented on X, "I find this silly, embarrassing skit whilst Thomas Markle is fighting for his life in intensive care deeply disrespectful."

Others defended the couple, noting that Harry and Meghan are estranged from Thomas and may not have been in contact at the time.

Thomas' current hospitalization comes amid a history of serious health issues. He suffered two heart attacks shortly before Meghan's wedding in 2018 and had a stroke in 2022. His son confirmed that a second procedure may be needed to remove a blood clot.