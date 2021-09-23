One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's beefy bodyguards claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security while escorting them about New York City.

Between jaunts guarding the pair, the bodyguard was observed outside the Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan on Thursday, clad in a stylish grey suit and black wingtips that had been resoled with comfy sneaker bottoms.

The guy allegedly told a Daily Mail UK reporter that he worked for the Department of Homeland Security, but he didn't say which agency. This raises a lot of questions, one of which is whether there is heavy government participation in the couple's trip to New York.

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan was set to visit the 9/11 memorial and One World Trade Center with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul. They also had a journey to UN Plaza, where the general assembly is in session, for an anticipated meeting with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

DHS did not immediately reply numerous requests for a comment. The Secret Service, Government Protective Service, and Homeland Security Investigations are just a few of the federal agencies that include sworn police officers (HSI), which makes the lack of details quite understandable.

According to former Secret Service Agent Jonathan Wackrow however, the Secret Service generally exclusively guards visiting heads of state and their families while lesser dignitaries are protected by the State Department.

"Right now, under the United Nations General Assembly, it's all hands on deck for federal protection," Wackrow told DailyMail.com in a phone interview. "HSI have been brought in to provide supplemental protection... you may have this agent from HSI supplementing that detail," he said, justifying the Duke and Duchess' protective team.

When Harry and Meghan have stood down from formal duties, they are still family members of the British head of state, according to Wackrow, and so might fairly anticipate some government security while in a high-risk location, such as Manhattan during the general assembly.

"While they are not the head of state for the United Kingdom, they are part of the head of state's family and at times such as summits, global gatherings it is warranted they receive some level of protection, even if it is taxpayer funded protection,' he explained.

Regardless of what people think of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle right now, or ever since they stepped down from their royal positions, it is undeniable that they would require some protection.

"If something were to happen in New York, and the government were not extending protection to the Duke and Duchess, that would be a major diplomatic incident,' added Wackrow.

While Wackrow provided good reasons, this can still raise a few eyebrows. Any news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since Megxit having any sort of security, does. It's considered a very big deal. People cannot help but wonder about who pays for the protection and who the two are anyway, in the grand scheme of things.

