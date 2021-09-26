During Billie Eilish's headline act at Governors Ball, security was deemed a lost cause as she personally called them out for not doing their "one job." It's not clear what triggered her to do so though, but fans were amazed that she "cared enough" for them that she's willing to do that, and probably risk the ire of others who did not understand why she has to shame the security like that.

The artist chastised the music festival's security personnel for presumably failing to "pay attention" to the large audience in New York City on Friday night. "Security, why aren't you paying attention?" Eilish, 19, yelled, interrupting her own performance of "Happier Than Ever."

The singer also gestured to a specific spot in the audience while hovering in the air, although it remains unclear what she observed that caused her to be concerned. "Like, for real," she continued, evidently irritated. "One job, please." Eilish continued to sing before halting again to survey the audience.

when she yelled at security during eiw😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rf7exz2JK7 — daniel (@buwygidan) September 25, 2021

"Everybody good? Are you OK?" she said, which quickly prompted the audience erupted in a cacophony of screams. The incident was videotaped and shared on Twitter. Although the "Bad Guy" singer didn't address the incident on social media after the show was over, she did describe the performance as one of her "all time favorites" on her Instagram.

It can therefore be assumed though that even though there was a little security fail, the whole show went smoothly.

While busily defending her personal growth as a female, as trolls refuse to let her make her own fashion choices in peace, Billie Eilish's calendar is as full as ever when it comes to singing and performing.

It was recently announced that BLACKPINK and her are two of the musician acts who are now set to participate in YouTube's newly announced special, "Dear Earth."

According to Billboard, the YouTube Original special, which is slated to broadcast on October 23, was originally revealed during the 2021 Summer TCA press tour on Thursday (September 23). It will follow the same structure as last year's Dear Class Of 2020, complete with keynote speeches, musical performances, and other activities.

"Dear Earth" will "inspire and motivate audiences to create a better, healthier, existence for the planet through contributions from a wide range of global leaders, creators, celebrities and musicians," revealed YouTube's global head of original content Susanne Daniels.

