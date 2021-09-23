After sharing a provocative photo of herself wearing a corset, Billie Eilish claims she lost about 100,000 Instagram followers.

"I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," she out rightly said in a new interview.

"People are scared of big boobs.'Eilish, 19, revealed to ELLE Magazine.

The photo she's talking to looks to be one in which she's wearing a tomato-print corset that exposes her cleavage, which is a far cry from the baggy clothing fans are used to seeing her in.

'People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it's very dehumanizing," she revealed about losing followers just because she now has a more adult image - which just coincides with her growing up in reality.

In a plunging gown adorned with crystals for the October 2021 issue of the fashion magazine, the singer also noted that many who criticize her image don't seem to understand that it's not that deep.

She's not putting out or projecting anything. She's just dressing up without really carefully thinking about what it means or what people are going to say.

"The other day, I decided to wear a tank top. It wasn't even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, 'Holy f**k, she's dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not. It's 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top!'' she told the magazine. Last year, Billie bleached her notoriously acid green locks blonde, claiming it made her feel like a brand new person because it afforded her a little bit of anonymity. Having green locks naturally screams "different."

"I couldn't go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity,' she explained. 'I went to a park with a friend [after going blonde], and I was like, 'No, I can't take off my hood!'" "But my friend was like, 'Don't worry: You're okay. Nothing's gonna happen.' And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person. I had no goal of 'This is going to make everybody think differently of me.' I've had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I've ever done."

It's quite saddening to read Eilish having to defend her growth as a person as if she did anything wrong by deviating from who she was when she was younger. She seems to have caught Madonna's attention though.

The legend had defended her more adult image recently. "The problem is, we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories," the "Bitch, I'm Madonna" singer said. "You're either in the virgin category or the whore category. Billie started off in a non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that - after all, she's been a teenager all this time,' she added.

Madonna further said that despite all the developments on gender equality, double standards that still exist in the 2020s. For one, women cannot still portray themselves in any way they want, unlike men. "If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this. A man can show up dressed in a suit and tie for the first three years of his career, and then the next month he could be dressed like Prince or Mick Jagger, shirt off, wearing eyeliner, and no one would say a word," she explained.

