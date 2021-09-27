Netflix has just released the official first look for Ozark season four, and it is, in a word, TERRIFYING. (Like, terrifying in a very captvating, what-on-earth-is-happening, I need to watch more right now kind of way.) The suspense ridden series, starring Jason Bateman as Marty Bryde, follows the financial planner through money laundering schemes, dangerously incurred depts, and drama. This promises to continue in season 4.



Nothing like going to the backroom of a party to clean blood and guts off of yourself, am I right? The blood and guts moment starts off season four right where season 3 left off where (spoiler alert) Helen was shot. Who knew she'd find a way to be in season 4 anyway! Or...parts of her at least. The juxtaposition between the joy of the party and this heartbreaking washcloth moment tell us this is going to be an absolutely mezermizing season.

This will be the fiinal season of the popular, gripping series. Julia Garner, who plays the character Ruth, recently reflected to W Magazine, "The fact that Ozark is ending hits me in waves. I met some of my best friends here. It's almost been like my weird version of a college experience."

We're sad to say goodbye to Ozark, but we also cannot waitt o see how it ends! Season 4 comes out in 2022. Until then, just keep rewatching this first look to tide you over. That's what I'm doing!