Prince Harry has been told any chance of returning to the royal family will come with strict conditions, including ending public criticism of the monarchy and curbing wife Meghan Markle's controversies, according to reports of a private peace summit.

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has been estranged from the monarchy since stepping down from official duties in 2020. But sources say a meeting between senior aides for Harry and King Charles III in early July signaled a possible thaw in the years-long rift.

The discussions, held at a private members' club in London, were described as "significant" by palace insiders. While the king has expressed affection for both his sons, advisers have stressed that Harry's frequent interviews and memoir detailing grievances against the royal family remain a major obstacle.

"It has been made crystal clear to Harry by Charles that if he wants any chance of being welcomed back, he must stop attacking the family in public and ensure his wife avoids further controversy," one aide told reporters.

The talks reportedly included Harry's staff from California and representatives from the king's communications team. Observers noted that the very act of convening the summit showed serious intent on both sides.

However, reconciliation within the House of Windsor may not be simple. Prince William has reportedly struggled with the fallout from Harry's memoir, Spare, which detailed a physical altercation between the brothers. Court insiders suggest William feels "especially let down" by the revelations.

Harry has previously said he is open to reconciliation, telling the BBC earlier this year that he "would like to get my father and brother back." But palace officials indicate any path forward will depend on Harry meeting the king's uncompromising conditions of calm and restraint.