Kevin Costner has asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against him by a stuntwoman, calling the allegations "patently false" and providing behind-the-scenes photographs from the film set to support his defense.

The 70-year-old actor filed a declaration Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, responding to claims by stunt performer Devyn LaBella, 34, who alleged she was coerced into filming an unscripted rape scene during production of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.

"My belief is that Devyn's claims were designed, through the use of false statements and sensationalistic language, to damage my reputation," Costner wrote in the filing

. "These allegations are so patently false I can only assume that the purpose was to use this sensationalistic language to embarrass and damage me and the Horizon movies in order to gain a massive and unjustified payday."

LaBella's lawsuit, filed in May, accused Costner of sexual discrimination, harassment, and creating a hostile work environment. She said she was pressured into performing the disputed scene after actress Ella Hunt declined. LaBella claimed she was left with "permanent trauma" from the incident and submitted text messages questioning the absence of an intimacy coordinator during filming.

Costner, who directed and starred in the film, insisted the scene involved no nudity or sexual activity. He said LaBella was "fully clothed in an ankle-length dress with bike shorts underneath" and that the male actor in the scene, Roger Ivens, was merely "hovering" above her inside a wagon.

The Yellowstone star submitted set photographs to the court, including one that showed LaBella smiling alongside him after filming, which he argued contradicted her claims.

LaBella has maintained that she suffered humiliation and distress after the shoot, and accused Costner of attempting to silence her. Her attorneys have not publicly responded to the latest filing.

The dispute has unfolded against the backdrop of Costner's troubled Horizon project. The first film in the planned four-part Western saga premiered at Cannes in 2024 but struggled at the box office, leaving the sequels in limbo.

The court has not yet ruled on Costner's motion to dismiss.