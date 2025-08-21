Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are nearing two years together, and sources close to the couple say the relationship has only deepened with time. Their anniversary falls next month, and this past summer gave them a chance to focus on each other away from work.

"They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger," one insider told Us Weekly. Another source added, "Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are."

Shared Goals and Discipline

Both Swift and Kelce are driven by ambition and discipline, traits that have strengthened their bond. "They have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic and values," said a source.

Kelce's life in football lines up with how Swift approaches her work. "Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it's very similar to Taylor's mindset," a second source said. The source added that the two even connect on everyday habits like food and workouts, saying there are "a lot of parallels."

Their summer together showed them how compatible they are outside of work. The insider said, "During this downtime, they really noticed all the little things they have in common. They feel like they've found their person."

Looking Toward the Future

Beyond shared values, their personal connection is evident. Sources say Swift leaves Kelce notes and thoughtful gifts, something she had "never experienced... in a partner before Travis." He returns the gesture. Another insider described Kelce as having "the best personality," noting that Swift thinks he's hilarious and engaging.

"They are very empathetic people," said a source, adding that meeting someone with that quality has been "a dream come true for them."

Friends of the couple say their plans align for the years ahead. One source said, "They want to be married and have kids in the future. They're both genuinely ready for that chapter."

Swift's Career Milestone

While her relationship with Kelce continues to grow, Swift also made headlines this month with the announcement of her twelfth studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The reveal came on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason.

"So I wanted to show you something," Swift said in the clip as she sat next to Kelce. She then held up a case marked "TS" before sharing, "This is my brand-new album, The Life of a Showgirl."

Jason Kelce screamed in excitement while Travis cheered, "TS 12!" The brief announcement ended there, but Swift's website later relaunched as a preorder store for the project, offering vinyl, CD, and cassette editions.