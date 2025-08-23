Michelle and Barack Obama have pressed their daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, to "date a lot," insiders tell RadarOnline.com.

The former first couple is supposedly desperate for their daughters not to repeat their own "doomed" union.

Former first lady Michelle, 61, weighed in on dating in a recent IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast.

She said, "The thing that I did do was date a lot," she explained. "And so when Barack showed up, I had experiences to compare him against. I knew a lot of how I didn't like this. I didn't like that."

She went on with tips for her daughters; Michelle contributed, "So my whole thing is date. Date a lot, and if you run into a bad date or have a bad experience, move on quickly."

The comments follow rampant speculation that Michelle and Barack, 64, are "secretly divorcing" and poised to split their estimated $70 million fortune.

An insider said Michelle would remain in control of their Higher Ground production company and a few real estate investments, while Barack would retain their Washington, D.C., home and a portion of their stock portfolio.

Barack also appeared on Michelle's podcast to look back at their marriage. Speaking in a humorous moment when Craig Robinson asked them if they liked each other, Barack joked, "She took me back – it was touch and go for a while."

Michelle pushed back on the rumors of divorce, insisting she was committed. She insisted, "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin' my man."

She continued to explain their life together. Michelle further explained, "had some really hard times, we've had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to"

Earlier this year, Barack confessed to remaining stress from his presidency. Talking in April to the president of Hamilton College, he admitted, "I was in a deep deficit with my wife... so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."

Even with Michelle's protest, rumors persist. She added that when she missed high-profile appearances, folks jumped to the conclusion that her marriage was on the rocks.

During an interview Today, Jenna Bush Hager remembered asking her father, former President George W. Bush, about the divorce rumors.

According to Hager, "was kind of mad that I called to even ask"—insisting, "That isn't true. I know them, and it isn't true."

Nevertheless, sources say the couple has already made plans. One source claimed, "The Obamas' divorce deal is now the worst-kept secret in politics. They are done and are putting on a united show for their brand."

The insider continued, "The reason they have told their kids to date around is because they don't want them rushing into a relationship and marriage that could leave them broken as people. In other words, they don't want them ending up like they have"

