Meghan Markle posted a video of Prince Harry surfing on Friday, overlaying a playful caption that was quickly adopted as a sweetheart tribute by fans.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex posted a video of her 40-year-old husband surfing in a wetsuit with long sleeves, shorts, and a backwards hat.

Markle's caption for her Instagram video read: "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message: ????.

The ex-"Suits" star matched the clip to Whatta Man by Salt-N-Pepa.

Markle wed Prince Harry in 2018 and moved to Montecito, California, two years later with their kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, after she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal life.

In April, Markle discussed her relationship when she appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. She remembered the way the couple used nicknames during the beginning stages of their romance.

"Probably at the beginning of us dating, when everything was in code," she conceded. "People didn't know we were dating for, talk about memory lane, so long ago."

Markle continued to add more on how their relationship began. She explained, "I mean, it'll be our seven-year wedding anniversary soon. I couldn't tell anyone who I was dating, and who was keeping [the secret], so I think we were just on a letter basis,". It stuck."

She went on with her reminiscing and stated: "I love nicknames."

Markle also praised her husband's dedication to their family. She said, "He's just out there, just constant, like he's just going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected and we're uplifted and still make time for date nights."

She clarified the use of the fox emoji in her Instagram post on the podcast. Markle commented, "He's also a fox. "If you haven't noticed, my husband's very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful."

Markle shared what was like in the beginning of their relationship. She claimed, "You have to imagine at the beginning, everyone has, like, butterflies. Then we immediately went into the trenches together. Yeah, right out of the gate, like six months into dating."

She went on to say that their marriage has kept on thriving. Markle explained, "So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now."

The pair's seventh wedding anniversary was celebrated in May.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward, however, has chimed in about Markle's reputation and family.

Telling Fox News, Seward stated, "I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don't like that Meghan [reportedly] dissed her husband's family and dissed her own family."

Seward also took issue with Markle's distance from her father, Thomas Markle Sr. She stated, "It's just extraordinary to think that her children have not met their grandfather. I think people in the States find that extremely odd, and [we] find it very odd here.

And I think that's a real black mark against Meghan's character. I think she hasn't been able to embrace... her own family, however much she feels about them. I mean, Harry's never even met her father, which is extraordinary."