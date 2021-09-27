Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their own quasi-royal tour in New York, meeting many influential people and appearing in a massive event.

While they may be getting the love in the US, Life and Style has reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been banned from returning to the UK by Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals of the British royal family.

After the couple's bombshell interview last March, the upcoming book of Prince Harry that may or may not reveal secrets of the monarchy is reportedly the final nail in the coffin for the royals.

"Harry's planning to rip the lid off their secrets, and Meghan's backing him. It's a ticking time bomb waiting to explode and the final nail in the coffin as far as [senior royals] are concerned."

There have already been reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may bring their newborn baby Lilibet Diana to the UK so she would be christened there and meet her great-grandmother. Still, unfortunately, there are reportedly "not welcome back in England and the palace."

"Harry and Meghan have now thrown gas onto the fire by not telling his family exactly what he's going to reveal in his memoir."

With not knowing what could be revealed, the British royal family is reportedly just preparing for the worst, and they're worried for the future king Prince Charles, whom they all feel will be thrown under the bus.

Though they might feel there's nothing they could be sorry about, the insider said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be forced to live with the consequences of the way they're behaving.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hustled Their Way To Hollywood Years Before Megxit [PROOF]

Are Royals Tired of Prince Harry and Meghan?

According to Gossip Cop, no indication suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been banned in the UK, especially in the palace grounds.

The royal family hasn't made any move to fight against Prince Harry and Meghan, so it will be entirely out of character if they do so.

The outlet also believes that it would be a premature plan to ban Prince William's youngest brother from the palace when his highly-anticipated memoir hasn't even been released yet.

Furthermore, it's best to take reports like these with a grain of salt. Unless Buckingham Palace confirms it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not persona-non-grata in the UK.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Plans to Launch Secret Strategy To Save Reputation Amid Legal Battle