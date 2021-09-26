Many royal fans, watchers, and experts thought that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down from royal duties to live a private life, that people would see them less and less.

However, that may not be the case. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to have stepped down from their royal roles to enter into an even bigger world- Hollywood.

Back in 2018, Prince Harry reportedly snuck away from the royal family to have a secret meeting with Oprah Winfrey and a producer, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The chairman and CEO of RadicalMedia, Jon Kamen, joined the famous pair that day. He revealed to the publication how Prince Harry met with the TV legend in secret to plan his Apple TV series about mental health.

According to Kamen, the dad-of-two opened up to Oprah about his struggles with mental health and told her that this should be the kind of format for the series they should work with.

Kamen reportedly told his other producer partners, "The format of this show - we witnessed it in that hotel room."

"The Me You Can't See," the famous TV documentary released by Apple, was finally released in May.

It was in that documentary where the 36-year-old royal told Oprah, "I always wanted to be normal, as opposed to Prince Harry."

However, it is not clear if their meeting occurred before or after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018, where Oprah was also a guest in the crowds.

Per the Wall Street Journal, Prince Harry's meeting only reveals how he and Meghan were already planning out commercial ventures and building up their own Hollywood contacts more than a year before they announced they were quitting their royal lives and instead started a new one in Hollywood.

In Apr. 2019, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex was producing a mental health series with Oprah and that he also took part in virtual meetings with her throughout the process, with first being in the UK, then Canada, and lastly, in California, where they are now based.

Prince Harry also shared his elite contacts with producers, which suggested setting up an advisory board to help talk about the sensitive topics they plan to talk about.

He also reportedly vetted subjects and looked to interview people outside the US and even became interested in editing the shoe-making notes on the products faster than Oprah.

The couple then scored deals with Netflix and Spotify, both of which reportedly been several years in the making with a massive deal of hustling behind-the-scenes just to lay the groundwork.

But it isn't clear if their outing in New York City is part of their deal with Netflix or Spotify or another commercial venture.

