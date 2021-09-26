Prince Andrew has finally acknowledged the legal papers Virginia Giuffre sent him, and now, he is reportedly switching legal strategy to save his reputation.

Virginia claims that the Duke of York abused her on three occasions when she was only 17 years old after Jeffrey Epstein forced her into having sex with the royal.

The sexual abuse reportedly happened in London, New York, and a Caribbean Island. Now, she is suing him for damages in an NYC court.

But despite the allegations, Prince Andrew vehemently denies all of them.

Last Friday, his lawyers accepted the legal papers served to the royal, and they have until Oct. 29 to respond to the claims on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son.

An insider claims that his legal team is reportedly preparing to challenge the claims against him more straightforwardly.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the insider said, "The decision to bring in high-profile [US lawyer] Andrew Brettler to fight the civil case marks a significant turning point in approach."

They went on to say, "The US team will be looking to robustly engage and challenge the claims from Mrs. Giuffre in a bid to provide the Duke with a platform to finally clear his name."

The tipster further promised, "They will be looking to examine and dismantle the claims one by one."

The legal team of Virginia Giuffre has previously made several tries to serve Prince Andrew the legal papers. They first tried to deliver it to his Windsor home, then the British courts, and finally sent them via a mail courier.

Prince Andrew's lawyers reportedly tried to say they didn't receive the documents but have since relented.

A preliminary hearing will take place on Oct. 13 in New York.

Prince Andrew's Last Resort

In another lawsuit, the Duke of York is reportedly close to selling his $23 million Swiss chalet to pay off the suit from the former owner.

In 2014, Isabelle de Rouvre sold the chalet in a luxury ski resort to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, but it was only last year when he pursued them through the courts.

She is claiming that the Yorks still owes her $9.1 million.

The 74-year-old friend of the Duke and Duchess of York when they repeatedly rented the chalet. But they missed a payment deadline in 2019 for the outstanding amount.

The Times reported that it was previously assumed the case had been dropped because the chalet is currently in the final stage of being sold for about $23 million.

The amount will allow Prince Andrew to repay their debt to Madame de Rouvre.

According to the source, "Court action has been withdrawn and the matter is close to being resolved to everybody's mutual satisfaction."

