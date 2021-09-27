Britney Spears' lawyer discovers condemning evidence against the popstar's father, Jamie Spears, and conservators who secretly record her in her room's privacy.

The singer's legal team had since submitted an appeal to the Los Angeles Superior Court last week demanding the immediate "suspension" or removal of Jamie Spears ownership over his client.

The court document stated that the father committed a "horrifying and unconscionable invasion of his adult daughter's privacy." According to TMZ, attorney Matthew Rosengart presented a documentary from the New York Times which will prove the allegations.

Titled as "Controlling Britney Spears," the film included a snippet where former security personnel had exposed his employer for recording hours and hours of unsolicited tapes in the privacy of Britney's bedroom.

The Content of Britney's Tapes

The content of the video recordings had been made public by Rosengart on that Monday hearing. Deadline reported that the younger Spears had been under surveillance, and they monitored her every movement and conversation for how many years.

The lawyer stated that "Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines," as the "allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms. Spears as, among other things, California is a 'two-party' consent state."

Matthew highlighted the effect of this crime on the "Toxic" star as this invasion of privacy further proves that her father's conduct and way of handling Britney's conservatorship is indeed "abusive," to say the least.

"Regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately," the lawyer's document continued.

Jamie Spears Denies Everything

The publication noted that the elder Spears and his security team have never confirmed the validity of the statement made in the documentary. However, the FBI has been investigating the case and the alleged recording for further criminal intention.

Jamie offered to remove himself from the situation after the "transition" of the conservatorship. "To be clear, his suspension will not impede the ultimate termination of the entire conservatorship, as Mr. Spears will be required during the transition to work with his temporary successor," the court's recent filing noted.



It continued to state that "the only thing Mr. Spears will 'lose' is something he should not have ever had- the ability to further harm his daughter."

