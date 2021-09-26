Kanye West is already gearing up for 2022 after dropping the teaser for his upcoming docuseries exclusively available on Netflix.

The rapper's documentary is titled "Jeen-yuhs" and will release three back-to-back episodes on the streaming platform. Netflix had given Kanye's fans a little sneak peek of his project during their "Tadum" fan event last Saturday, September 25.

The teaser highlighted a monumental moment in Kanye's life, namely the home video of him and Mos Def rapping "Two Words," which he featured in his "The College Dropout" album.

According to sources, the film's content will include 20 years of raw footage from Kanye's personal archives. It will show snippets of intimate, behind-the-scenes clips of the "Ultralight Beam" singer throughout his career.

Kanye Dissects His Career

The publication also reported that Netflix had negotiated $30 million for the rights to acquire the docuseries solely for their platform back in April.

The latter part of the documentary will focus on the artist's transition from the music scene to other branches of his interest.

This includes the steps West had taken for his businesses and how he became a global brand in fashion. "Jeen-yus" will feature not only his highs but also his lows. Variety reported that the film would also tackle his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother.



READ ALSO: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Secret Wedding Plans Revealed? Guess Who's the Wedding Planner! [Report]

Kanye West Fans React to the News

Avid supporters of the rapper had posted encouraging comments about his new project, saying, "What a time to be a Kanye fan," and "The Kanye documentary coming to Netflix is gone be fire."

"The way Mos def[initely] looked at Ye. You know his truth. Damn Kanye! He really had a game plan. This documentary, word to hip hop, it gots to be one for the books," said another fan.

They way Mos def looked at Ye. You know his the truth. Damn Kanye! He realy had a game plan. This documentary, word to hiphop, it gots to be one for the books. #Jeenyuhs #Ye #Kanye #MosDef — #PushaDaaiDing (@Sirblaq_nam) September 26, 2021

This user can't seem to wait for the premiere night "#Jeenyuhs is a perfect name for Mr. West's documentary. Can't wait to see it. Until then I'll keep on with #DONDA," while other still can't wrap their mind about it saying "Can't believe that Kanye documentary [is] coming out next year."

However, Netflix is already receiving complaints from Ye's fans "You telling me they followed Kanye around his whole career, recorded it, and are ONLY gonna make a 3 episode documentary from all of that?? WTF."

You telling me they deadass followed Kanye around his whole career, recorded it, and are ONLY gonna make a 3 episode documentary from all of that ?? WTF 😭😭 — akira (@akira808s) September 25, 2021



READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Plagiarized Latest Sexy 'SKIMS' Shoot Featuring Kourtney and Megan Fox? [DETAILS]