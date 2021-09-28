Despite being a high-profile chef, Gordon Ramsay still failed to keep a healthy diet while working.

Most recently, Ramsay sparked health concerns with his 50-pound weight loss, and he changed his body quicker than most people could ever imagine.

However, an illness is highly unlikely to be the main culprit of his body transformation.

Why Gordon Ramsay Lost Weight

While Ramsay could set his work as the reason behind his dramatic weight loss, his wife played a huge role in his healthier lifestyle journey.

He told Daily Mail how his wife was not impressed with the way he was. Still, his wife stayed by his side when he reached his heaviest weight so far, and it made him question why she chose to be with him.

When his wife, Tana, told him he was getting fat, it reportedly became his wake-up call as Ramsay feared losing him. From that moment, he got inspired to get back in shape.

Apart from Tana, his father also motivated him to lose weight. For what it's worth, the patriarch died at the age of 53 due to a heart attack.

"I've got this reminder to get fit; it's scary. I get the fear on a daily basis," Ramsay continued.

Ramsay clearly never faced a health issue and only worked hard on staying fit for his wife and himself.

How Gordon Ramsay Made It Possible

For a celebrity chef as famous as Ramsay, he definitely has a full-packed schedule that exhausts him every day. But he makes sure his professional life will not affect his health journey.



Former Army Captain Will Usher's intense training regime to achieve his incredible transformation results.

Per Ramsay, he wanted to set a record and join an Ironman competition which includes a 1.2 miles swim, 56 miles bike ride, and 13.1 miles run.

To achieve that, Ramsay underwent a military-style workout routine. The chef then began having long-distance swims, core strength workouts, and gym bike works every week. Whenever the chef needs to travel for work, he continues to savor workouts via FaceTime and the training app Swift.

While on his journey, the chef is still not safe from medical illnesses and injury. Earlier this year, he suffered from a fall during a run, causing him to receive meniscus surgery.

"I did it running up that hill in Richmond Park, bolting up it. And when I got the x-rays back, the doctor said, 'You've got arthritis in your knee'. I'd never heard that word in relation to me before," he detailed.

