Jennifer Lopez grew tired of Alex Rodriguez already.

Months after Lopez and Rodriguez broke up, the ex-couple reportedly began a new battle again. This time, the duo reportedly argues over their assets.

A new report by Us Weekly revealed that Lopez is done with A-Rod. The singer also expressed her desire to move one completely with her new beau, Ben Affleck.

However, the 46-year-old baseball shortstop reportedly keeps on popping anywhere they go.

"Jen's tired of his mind games. Alex showing up in the South of France in the yacht right next to hers was a step too far for her. She wants him to just move on," a source said.

Lopez cannot completely get rid of Rodriguez, though, as they both agreed to continue working together in expanding their businesses.

For A-Rod's part, he reportedly wants to talk to her personally to discuss how they will move forward - be it individually or as a duo. But this will not work out on Lopez's part as she wants to get free from any ties to him already.

One insider suggested that the 52-year-old "Hustlers" actress might sell her part in the company or buy him out. Either of the two works for her since she reportedly does not want to get involved with him already.

Will Jennifer Lopez Let Go of Business Partner?

When it comes to her business empire, it is highly unlikely Lopez would let her personal life affect her connections. With that said, it would be very unusual for one of America's wealthiest self-made women to cut ties from her business partners that easily.

In addition, people may not see a partnership breakup anytime soon since the duo said they would continue working together regardless of their relationship status.

For what it's worth, their joint breakup announcement revealed they would continue supporting each other on their projects and businesses. Although there have been damaging buzzes surrounding them, it is safe to say that they had a clean breakup.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez stores no hard feelings toward his ex-fiancee. In fact, he personally told Entertainment Tonight that he had an incredible life with the actress in the past five years.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he said.

