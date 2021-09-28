An eyewitness is set to testify against Prince Andrew on the night he danced with his alleged victim Virginia Giuffre in a London nightclub in 2001.

Shukri Walker revealed details of an alleged encounter she had with the Duke of York at Tramp nightclub, a hotspot in London.

She has reportedly already given her statement to the FBI, claiming she clearly remembers the night seeing the royal with then 17-year-old Virginia, per Mirror UK.

Shukri reportedly remembers the night because she apologized to the Duke after standing on his foot while dancing on the dancefloor, and he was nearby.

"He (Andrew) looked like he was having a great time. And he was with this young girl who was close to my own age, perhaps even a bit younger than me."

She also described seeing Virginia at the dance floor, saying, "The young woman wasn't smiling, it was the opposite of smiles."

The eyewitness also said, "They were with the woman who (had) just been arrested, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Epstein. I will never forget the night because I was told this is a real Prince."

But in Prince Andrew's disastrous 2019 "Newsnight" interview with BBC, he insisted he wasn't at a nightclub. Instead, he stayed with his daughter in Pizza Express.

Her lawyer says that if she is called up as a witness, she will "do her duty."

Now 38-year-old Virginia is suing Prince Andrew after she was forced to have sex with him three times - first in London, then at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, and lastly, his Caribbean island.

And one of the incidents where she claims to have been forced to have intercourse with the royal was after the trip to Tramp nightclub.

Virginia is trying to win damages in a New York civil lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's crimes at the time.

If Shukri were a witness at the trial, she could contradict Prince Andrew's previous claims that he had no recollection of meeting Virginia.

“Prince Andrew” in his BBC interview Andrew was adamant he had never met Virginia Giuffre, now a witness has come forward and claims he saw Prince Andrew dancing with her. I am sure Prince Andrew is sweating now….#PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/i2mSq5rRUI — Anthony (@Anthony41806183) September 27, 2021

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew Plans to Launch Secret Strategy To Save Reputation Amid Legal Battle

Prince Andrew Unleashes New Defense

Prince Andrew's camp has pushed back after the Shukri Walker's claims surfaced.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, a York team representative said, "We understand that the FBI have previously declined the testimony of Shukri Walker, who last year offered this same set of 'recollections' to national newspapers for a six figure sum."

They went on to say that Tramp nightclub was a very popular hangout place for celebrities, and paparazzi often swarm it.

However, on the night Prince Andrew was reportedly there with Virginia, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, "not a single image of the Duke either arriving or leaving Tramps on the weekend in question has ever emerged."

READ MORE: Did Queen Elizabeth II Really Do THIS To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? 'It's A Ticking Time Bomb'