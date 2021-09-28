Lilibet Diana's christening could be around the corner but her parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been so far, not keen to talk about her.

Everyone knows that this is probably for the child's safety and privacy, but many naturally wants to find out more about her and how she is growing up so far.

Even a picture has not been shared to the public. However, in a recent trip to New York, Meghan Markle became a bit generous and actually mentioned something adorable about her baby daughter.

The two have kept Lilibet Diana, their three-month-old baby, out of the spotlight quite successfully. But the mom of two cannot help but gush about her daughter when she was asked about Lilibet.

Amidst a whirlwind journey to New York, wherein Prince Harry and Meghan were able to rub elbows with known government personalities and share their thoughts about fighting the pandemic, she was asked how Lilibet is. Her response shows how happy she is with Lilibet and even if there is still no photographs and more detailed interview responses about the child, everyone can be rest assured that she's growing up fine and making her parents proud.

"She's beautiful!" Meghan Markle said. Her response is just two words, but carries a lot of weight.

After all, beautiful can mean so many things and not just the physical - although being pretty could have already been a given. Moreover, hearing a mom gushing about her daughter's beauty instead of downplaying this is truly empowering to see.

Archie, two, and Lilibet Diana, three months, are said to have remained at home in California while their parents traversed the Big Apple. Alas, after this gushing though, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reverted back to not discussing family life in favor of discussing bigger global issues. Some said it was their way of pushing "their brand" aggressively.

During their tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by the United Nations headquarters to talk with Amina Mohammed, the UN's deputy secretary-general.

They addressed "how to engage on topics we care about profoundly," according to Ms Mohammed, such as vaccination equality, climate action, women's economic empowerment, youth participation, and mental health. Meghan claimed the whole thing was pleasant.

