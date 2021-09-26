According to a body language expert, Prince Harry's narrowed gaze indicated pride as he watched Meghan Markle transformed into a "main star" during the Global Citizen Live on Saturday. He was comfortable in just giving support to his wife, squeezing her hands and looking at her so lovingly while onstage. Many found that sweet. One interesting observation though is that while Markle was there to give a message about ending COVID-19 by working together, Harry was moving and behaving as if he's a rockstar.

"Meghan finally emerged from under those heavy coats and the couple began their speeches in rather individual styles," body expert Judie James explained to FEMAIL. "Prince Harry was trying to rev the crowd with some warm-up man-style gestures, like cupping his ear to pretend he couldn't hear their agreements and yelling out "New York Citaaaaay..." like a bit of a rock star," she deduced.

It's not an insult though. The crowd actually found it endearing that both seemed more relaxed than they were in past sightings. Also, the duo are much more romantic now than in other appearances. Judi went on to say this is because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can feel the audience's approval.

"After their more corporate-looking appearances so far in New York, this on-stage body language saw Meghan and Harry revert to their more familiar-looking PDAs and signals of affection," she explained. "Although these romantic rituals were driven more by the demanding crowd than instigated by the couple themselves," she added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 37 and 40, took to the stage at 'Wokestock' in Central Park, New York and were met with a warm round of appaluse and cheers, as they urged everyone to work together to end the COVID-19 epidemic.

It was clear that unlike most males or husbands, Prince Harry was the type who finds no problem to allowing his wife to take the lead. In fact, he's proud of her. 'In terms of performance terms, it was Harry who seemed to perceive his wife as primary star, staring at her with slightly narrowed eyes to indicate pride but also doing certain anxiety routines like clothing and finger-fiddling as he watched her more forceful speech,' Judi shared.

