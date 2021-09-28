Several magazine outlets are reporting that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are already planning their wedding, although they are striving to keep this a secret.

If true though, it's not that surprising considering all the writeups about Wilde and Styles being smitten with each other. Maybe tying the knot is REALLY the next step.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are allegedly keeping their wedding preparations a secret from the public, according to OK! magazine. They have, however, apparently been preparing for this big day for months already. How they are managing to keep mum and act like nothing big of this sort is happening could be described as an achievement.

According to the source, when the wedding does push through, fans could expect many extravagant yet elegant touches like classical musicians playing as they walk down the aisle as well as having bold, bright tablescapes for the guests. The insider even said that the two want a wedding that is not just for celebrating their love, but also their individual personalities coming together in one special day. Hence, the quirky designs.

Meanwhile, WHO AU reported that Harry Styles already proposed to Olivia way back in July. The outlet even claimed that Styles already had an engagement ring designed. Regardless of their status and whether these insider reports are even true, one thing is certain - the two are in love. Just 9 months in, the two are already said unable to function without the other.

Just recently, E! spoke to an insider who was generous in detailing the real score between Wilde and the singer and how they are going to deal when Styles have to be back on the road. Allegedly, this is not a problem for Wilde because she will be going to shows during it when she can to support her boyfriend.

"Olivia will be working but plans to join Harry on tour when she is not," the source said. "She thinks it will be a lot of fun to go out on the road. They don't want to spend too much time apart and she will be traveling to meet him whenever she can."

