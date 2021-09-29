Law and Order Announces Return

Get ready. Your favorite crime and punishment show is legally allowed to drink, gamble at a casino, and get a pilot's license because Law and Order has just been renewed for a 21st season. Since the show's cancelation in 2010, the call for another season has grown louder and louder. In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dick Wolf said, "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine." It's ours too!

A revival of the show has been talked about for a while considering the impact it has had on its audience and television as a whole. Law and Order has been the basis for seven different popular spinoff shows. These include the notorious Special Victims Unit, Organized Crime, Criminal Intent, True Crime, UK, LA, and Trial by Jury. I mean, if you're creating that many spin offs of a show, it really does make sense to bring back the show, right? NBC also seems to agree.

There isn't a lot known yet about the reboot of one of television's most iconic shows. We can only make guesses as to which members of the cast may or may not be returning. An article on Dateline stated, "There is no cast set but the new season is expected to feature beloved characters from the original series, with Sam Waterson's Jack McCoy believed to be at the top of the wish list." While I can't wait to hear who is coming back to this reboot cast, I am equally excited for duh-duh to become a relevant reference again.

This 50 Emmy Award nominated series will make its way back to the small screen...soon. We don't know yet, but we will keep you updated! We can't wait to see what this reboot has in store!