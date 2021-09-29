Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are some of the power celebrity couples of this generation as they regularly attend red carpet events together as well as sharing a kiss in public whenever they have the opportunity. However, the pair's relationship is reportedly on the rocks, and Mendes tried to break up with Cabello before the Met Gala; how true is this?

According to a report published by In Touch, Mendes is ready to cut his romantic relationship with Cabello.

The two were reportedly spotted in a restaurant having a heated argument a day before fashion's biggest event.

A source revealed that the former "Fifth Harmony" songstress was enraged and "hysterical," then Mendes tried to comfort her.

"It felt like he was breaking up with her." The insider stated.

In addition, the report suggests that the two have been in a rocky relationship over the past months, and they decided to take a break during lockdown because they spent time with each other 24/7, but they eventually got back together shortly.

The insider said the recent argument that the couple had is about Mendes asking Cabello for another "breather." The "Mercy" singer still loves his girlfriend, but "they're both so young."

"Who can blame him if he wants to not be exclusive?" The source added.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Breakup Rumors Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims saying there is no evidence to prove that the couple is breaking up.

READ NOW: Henry Cavill Wants To Be In a 007 Film But NOT as James Bond Following Huge Rejection; What Will His Character Be?

Furthermore, the couple attended the Met Gala together. Mendes posted a series of photos from the event with the caption, "Met gala with mi reina," suggesting that their relationship is ongoing.

The pair also shared a passionate kiss after performing at this year's Global Citizen Live Concert.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' Romance Heats Up

According to Seventeen Magazine, Mendes and Cabello have been dating for two years now. They are very public with their connection as they always gush with each other during red carpet events and interviews.

In an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, Mendes said his girlfriend taught him a big lesson saying, "she really teaches me that if we have one life and we don't have much time here, it might as well be all in if you're in love with someone and you're there."

READ ALSO: Dog The Bounty Hunter Using Brian Laundrie Case As Part of Possible Reality Series? [DETAILS]