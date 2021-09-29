As the search for Brian Laundrie's whereabouts continues, Duane Chapman, popularly known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter," offered a helping hand to track Gabby Petito's ex as soon as possible. Recently it was reported that he's currently plotting his next TV comeback.

According to Variety, Thinkfactory media is currently in talks with Chapman on pitching a new reality show. The said program aims to feature the star's everyday life and his exploits.

The show could also potentially include his current activities, finding Brian Laundrie to close Gabby Petito's case once and for all.

The reality star has been regularly posting content on his social media accounts regarding his search, which includes sharing Laundrie's photos and details, as well as interviews with news outlets.

At the time of this writing, Chapman has not publicly commented on the matter.

How Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Get Involved In Searching Brian Laundrie?

In early reports, Chapman got involved in searching Laundrie, who's considered a person of interest in Petito's death case.

The reality star was previously seen banging on Laundrie's parent's home in North Port, Florida, but no one answered the door.

Chapman told Fox News that he could relate to the situation of Petitio's family because his daughter was around the same age as the van-life vlogger when she died after a man rolled a stolen vehicle in a car she was riding in.

Brian Laundrie Remains Missing

Laundrie has been on the run since his former girlfriend was declared missing earlier this month. Petito's body was later found in Grand Teton Nation Park.

READ NOW: Brian Laundrie Subreddit Suggests He Is The Victim and Not Gabby Petito -- Here's What They're Saying

In recent reports, a tipster sent Chapman information regarding the location where Laundrie possibly went. Per Fox News, Laundrie's parents reportedly spent the night in Fort De Soto Park with their son in early September.

Chapman revealed the parents were registered and went through the gate. "We think at least if he's not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate - that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp." He added.

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Previous TV Shows

Chapman has been a TV staple after appearing in his own reality show with A&E for eight seasons. He also had a CMT show called "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," in which he co-stars along with his wife. Then in 2017, Beth Chapman's cancer diagnosis led A&E to produce a special titled "Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives."

WGN America produced Chapman's most recent series, "Dog's Most Wanted," in 2019. His last project was "Dog's Unleashed," which did not air in UnleashedTV because it was scrapped.

READ ALSO: Josh Homme Permitted By Judge To See Young Kids Despite Abusive Allegations - Why?