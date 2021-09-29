Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay and her "Strictly Come Dancing" partner Nikita Kuzmin previously made headlines when they were spotted together going up to her apartment in London. Recently Kuzmin's girlfriend seemingly added fuel to the fire as she did the unthinkable on social media.

According to The Daily Mail UK, Kuzmin's five-year girlfriend, Nicole Wirt, has made a big move amid the rumors surrounding the dancing partners.

Wirt appears to have deleted a photo of her boyfriend and Ramsay's Waltz performance on Instagram. She captioned the post with "cheering on my favs," before saying their number was "mesmerizing."

Wirt also reportedly removed all of her supportive comments on social media since the pair was photographed in an apartment. At the time of this writing, Kuzmin's girlfriend has not added any posts about the dancer's appearance on the show.

At the time of this writing, both Ramsay and Kuzmin have not publicly commented on the matter.

Gordon Ramsay Previously Banned Daughter From Dating 'Strictly Come Dancing' Dancers

In early reports, when Tilly Ramsay was announced as a cast member of this season's "Strictly Come Dancing," Gordon Ramsay took to his TikTok account to congratulate his daughter.

"Hey Tils, it's your dad - TikTok coach, dancer extraordinaire - wishing you all the very best. We're proud of you girl. Love you!" he said. (via Daily Star UK)

Her mom, Tana Ramsay, was also in the video saying she's terrified but excited for her new journey.

However, the renowned chef warned his daughter about dating pro dancers on the show, "don't date those dancers!"

During Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin's performance last week, her mom held back her tears after their Waltz number as she was seen wiping her eyes with a handkerchief.

Following this, they were spotted arriving at Ramsay's apartment in separate cars; an onlooker said the two were "grinning from ear-to-ear, chatting and laughing." (via Mirror UK)

Another source told The Sun that the partners looked "very comfortabe" with each other.

Who Is Tilly Ramsay?

Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay has made a name for herself over the past years for being an English television presenter, social media influencer, and chef like her father.

She had a BBC show with her family titled "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch."

Tilly Ramsay will compete in the upcoming season of "Celebrity Masterchef Australia" starting this October 10.

