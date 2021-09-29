Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd made headlines over the past few days after being spotted together again having a romantic dinner date in Giorgio Baldi, Santa Monica. Recently, a source finally revealed the valid reason why the two kept seeing each other over the past months.

According to an insider who spoke to E! News, the actress and the singer are not romantically involved with each other. "They are not dating," the source said.

The insider insists that the pair goes out on dinner dates because they have "mutual interests," and enjoys brainstorming ideas "to see what they can come up with it."

The Weeknd with Angelina Jolie last night. pic.twitter.com/t8yjBuQazb — The Weeknd Access (@WeekndAccess) September 26, 2021

In addition, the rumored couple has been reportedly talking about teaming up for possible humanitarian projects.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also "loves talking about movies and the art form."

It seems like the stars' recent sightings are platonic as the source mentioned that they "have formed a close bond," and the singer enjoys getting to know Jolie.

At the time of this writing, both the Oscar-winning actress and the "Save Your Tears Hitmaker" have not publicly confirmed the actual score between them.

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Heading Home After a Romantic Dinner?

In early reports, Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed heading out an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

The two entered the singer's vehicle, and they reportedly went to his Bel Air mansion afterward. The rumored couple seemingly matched each other's outfits as they wore all-black ensembles complete with face masks.

The Weeknd Courting Angelina Jolie For Professional Reasons?

According to an insider who previously spoke to Page Six, the couple's relationship is purely professional. The reason why The Weeknd is reportedly asking Jolie out is to court her to star in his new HBO series "The Idol."

"They're clearly not trying to hide. He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he's starring in." The insider dishes.

The singer previously confirmed that he's going to star and co-write an HBO cult series in which he teamed up with "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner and writer.

The show will revolve around a female pop star who eventually falls in love with a club owner who's also a cult leader.

