Dog the Bounty Hunter would seemingly beat the FBI as the TV personality first found a key lead to Brian Laundrie's whereabouts.

As the search for Laundrie continues, Dog the Bounty Hunter - whose real name is Duane Chapman - found the biggest clue yet on a remote Pinellas County island.

On Wednesday, the bounty hunter brought his team on Egmont Key State Park - a secluded area in the southern part of Pinellas County Island. The place is located southwest of Fort De Soto Park and can only be reached by boat.

Chapman updated people through an Instagram post, saying that he searched the island alongside several boat crews, ground teams, and several K-9 dogs.

"We're out here at the island. This would be and could be a perfect spot for (Laundrie) to hide. Not too many people out here, but there's a lot of environmental things that we're gonna fight. So, here we go. The search, now, is really on. The search has just begun," he said on the video.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Clue

They continued the search on Shell Island in Florida after a tipster claimed Laundrie had been there.

Only a few minutes after walking on the island, Chapman discovered a campsite and fresh Monster can. According to Fox News, the drink showed no rust or faded colors, indicating that someone was on the scene recently.

FRESH BITE

SEE IT: What Dog the Bounty Hunter just found in hunt for Brian Laundrie as K-9 team island-hops in pursuithttps://t.co/keVNUzVqSK pic.twitter.com/Gm4zbqkOXB — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2021

Although they failed to find him immediately, the team assured that the investigation would not be compromised while keeping the media informed.

As of the writing, the K-9 dogs and team continue to search an island near Fort De Soto Park. The operation will reportedly continue until evening.

As the new evidence unfolded, Chapman clarified that it does not matter who catches Laundrie as long as they can bring him home safe.

Meanwhile, the FBI also led their investigation to comb the swampy reserves around Florida. They already launched ATVs, drones, helicopters, airboats, and dive teams.

Prior to Chapman's arrival at De Soto campground, Fox News reported that Laundrie's mother, Roberta, canceled her camping reservations for two people on August 31 before making new reservations for three on September 3.

The last time Laundrie's family went into the campground was reportedly on September 8.

