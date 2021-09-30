Chrissy Teigen seems to be back to online drama after facing backlash over the past months because of her cyberbullying issue. This time, she goes head to head against Heather McDonald over the comedian's Instagram comment.

According to Just Jared, the drama began when Chrissy posted an unflattering photo of herself without makeup.

In the caption, Chrissy told her fans that they are "conditioned to seeing perfect photos." (check out her full post below)

Following this, Heather then slammed the cookbook author by labeling her as a "humble brag" and "hypocrite" in her comment.

"I'm just having one of those days where I had to point out the #hypocrite on IG. I can't be the only one that can see through this BS. Prayers for Chrissy that she comes up with some new ideas." Heather wrote.

The same day Heather wrote the comment happens to be the first anniversary that Chrissy lost her son.

The model later took to her Instagram stories, seemingly responding to the comedian saying she didn't sleep all night because her memory of being in the hospital last year popped up in her head.

"So maybe I'm a little sensitive today but f*** off." Chrissy added. Heather later took to Instagram to respond by writing, "Chrissy is just a mom/super model who actually eats and is super authentic." (read her full post below)

READ NOW: Tilly Ramsay Causes 'Strictly' Partner Nikita Kuzmin, Girlfriend To Breakup? Here's Alleged Proof

Chrissy Teigen Made Heather McDonald Look Bad?

In a recent interview with TMZ, Heather clarified that she's not backtracking from her previous comment.

Heather told the outlet that she didn't think twice about commenting on Chrissy's post.

The comedian claims Chrissy's latest statement was trying to flip the story and make her look bad to make people sorry for her.

"I really think she's very strategic about her social media that when she realized that, she was like 'wait a minute, let me just remind everybody to feel sorry for me' in case they're on Heather's side." The comedian said.

Heather clarified that she had no idea that it was the anniversary of the model's son's death, and she was pointing out the obvious about John Legend's wife's hypocrisy.

At the time of this writing, Chrissy Teigen has not responded to Heather McDonald's recent comments.

READ ALSO: Daniel Craig Retired From James Bond Role To Salvage 10-Year Marriage With Rachel Weisz? [REPORT]