After portraying the famous British spy for more than a decade, Daniel Craig officially bids goodbye to his James Bond role. Recently, a report circulated about the actor purposely gave up his role to save his shaky marriage wife Rachel Weisz; how true is this?

According to a report published by National Enquirer, the real reason why Craig retired from his iconic role is because of his marital woes with Weisz.

Craig reportedly left the franchise in order to salvage his "shaky" relationship with his wife after being married for ten years.

An insider said the couple had issues over the past years, but things are "a lot smoother now," and the actor is determined to "keep it that way."

The source added that both celebrities have Tupcoming projects in the future, but Craig will be less busy as he already dropped his James Bond career.

The two are reportedly taking breaks in between their hectic schedule to "travel and redifine their romance." The insider insisted that both of them reached their lowest point when working in separate locations for their films.

The couple reportedly almost broke up with each other, and Craig doesn't want it to happen again.

In addition, 007 producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly offered the actor an offer he won't be able to refuse for him to continue the role, but Craig is done with James Bond, and it's because he wants to focus on his family "as much as anything."

Furthermore, Craig wants to continue playing as the iconic spy, but he's giving everything up for his wife and daughter.

Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz Marital Woes Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the issue saying the insider isn't reliable and isn't close to anyone in Craig's family.

In addition, Craig and Weisz are known to be very private about their personal lives that the public still doesn't have a clue on the name of their daughter.

Aside from the information mentioned by the outlet, Craig publicly stated that "Spectre" was supposed to be his final James Bond movie after feeling that he was not physically capable of playing the role because of a knee injury.

However, 007 producers were able to convince him for a send-off film. Craig mentioned that "No Time To Die" is a "finality" to all James Bond films he starred in.

"In terms of closing the story, the circle is complete now. It feels emotionally satisfying." The actor said. (via Gizmodo)

