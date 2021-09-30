Has Reese Witherspoon had an affair while still married to Jim Toth, her husband? According to a malicious report, she did when she and Troth were reportedly in a rough patch.

According to Woman's Day, which is the one to break the "news," Witherspoon did not bother hiding the fact that she's seeing another man. Reportedly, Witherspoon attended a large Hollywood party with a man other than her spouse.

At the time, the actress and Toth were allegedly going through a difficult patch. Still, the mystery companion reportedly had got tongues buzzing. A source then suddenly revealed that Toth has already repeatedly put up with Witherspoon treating him poorly and even told friends he could no longer hold on.

Nobody knew who the man was, but Witherspoon was reported to be very gleeful and couldn't stop laughing all night. Gossip Cop challenged this report and said none of the insider's info actually checked out. Best evidence? Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are still very much married to date.

The magazine even said that the malicious report propagated the poisonous belief that men and women can't be friends without romance, and that women can't have both a job and a family. If it is true in the first place.

The thing is, Gossip Cop said it never heard another word about the mysterious man. Witherspoon and Toth are still blissfully married, seeing how she just recently posted a summer photo of them on Instagram, which sent their fans gushing.

Moreover, Witherspoon has been quite busy doing promotion for Season 2 of The Morning Show to even probably have an affair. Gossip Cop claimed that there are other rumors about the actress cannot be believed, such as how she she and bestie Jennifer Aniston are arguing again about who gets to be top dog on the show. Because the AppleTV+ series is in its second season, these stories are exceptionally ridiculous. If they didn't like each other, why would they bother returning?

