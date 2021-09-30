The 'Law & Order: SVU' star dismissed critics who have chastised him and his wife Coco Austin for their parenting choices with their daughter Chanel Marrow.

Ice-T, 63, is unconcerned about people criticizing his parenting choices.

In a Thursday September 30 appearance on The View, the Body Count singer demonstrated that he is unfazed when people criticize him or his wife Coco Austin, 42, for the way they raise their five-year-old daughter Chanel Marrow.

For those who wish to weigh in, the rapper explained that he has a personal rule of NOT paying attention to whatever anyone says on the internet, as reported by Hollywood Life.

When Coco shared a photo daughter Chanel wearing French tips for school picture day, the "Law & Order: SVU" star and his wife received harsh backlash.

"School Picture day!! For the special occasion, I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails.. I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her...," she captioned the post. Fans were quick too make their negative thoughts known.

This caused a massive backlash among fans who said they're confused about the couple's parenting skills.

"Are those actual acrylics? Or??," one fan wrote. Another wrote," Why she got tips but still breastfeed is she a baby or a young woman?" It can be remembered that back in August, Ice-T also defended his ife's choices.

In an August interview with Us Weekly, Coco stated that she still breastfeeds Chanel and described the experience as a "connecting time." This did not sit well with some "perfect" moms. But Ice-T fought back. "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD," he tweeted.

"She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!," he added funnily.

Ice-T offered some sound advice to parents too while saying they should trust their own children's opinions, even if they are young.

"Coco always sits on the side of the stage, and since Chanel was 2, she would say, 'Go to daddy,' and she would run onto the stage. Now she knows what she's doing. So now, she has lines. Now she like throws up the peace sign or throws up the heavy metal sign. I love it," he said. "Coming from the contrast of how hard the music I do, and how aggressive it is, and then to see this baby run onstage, just kills everybody."

