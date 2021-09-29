It turns out that not everyone believes Brian Laundrie is guilty of killing his fiancée Gabby Petito.

In fact, there is a subreddit called "Friends of Brian Laundrie" with over 1,000 members that think Gabby is the evil person in their relationship.

Brian (Laundrie) Lives Matter Movement

The subreddit was created on Sept. 18.

According to its community description, they believe that the 37-year-old renegade is a victim of domestic abuse.

They claim Brian is "being unfairly maligned in the court of woefully uninformed public opinion."

The community is also calling out for the law to weigh the criminal charges against him fairly and dedicated to ensuring that Brian Laundrie will get the treatment he is entitled to as written in the US constitution - which is innocent until proven guilty.

A lot of posts suggest they are there to support Brian, but other posts are questionable.

Many posts seem to aim at derailing the dialogue through purposefully challenging takes on the story. There's a post that rechristens the original BLM (Black Lives Matter) to Brian Lives Matter.

Attracting Trolls, Gabby Petito Supporters, and Men's Rights

Other posts claim that Gabby Petito, who was confirmed to have died due to a homicide, was a "White supremacist and knowingly disappeared herself to divert resources and attention away from POCs."

There was another post that said, "Is Brian not attractive enough for Gabby Cultist?"

Another post said, "One has to wonder if there is body shaming at play here. Brian is being accused of killing Gabby (with no evidence of doing so) and brians name is being dragged through dirt. These same people will watch a Ted bundy documentary and fawn and swoon."

According to another Reddit user, if Gabby Petito were black or indigenous, "Ino one would have put nearly as much effort into finding her."

Why Brian Laundrie Ran Away, According to Redditor

Meanwhile, another post suggests that Brian Laundrie is running away from the police because of what happened to George Floyd.

"How can you expect a man who has been abused by a White female to willingly speak to abusers/muderers/racist pigs in uniform?"

'Justice For Brian Laundrie' Facebook Group

Aside from the subreddit with over 1,000 members, The Daily Beast reported that there's also a Facebook group supporting Brian Laundrie.

Like the Reddit page, they are united in declaring that Brian is the real victim and Gabby was the abuser.

The cover art for the Facebook group pictures Brian as an angel, while Gabby as the devil. It has over 11,000 members.

