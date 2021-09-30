Monica Lewinsky broke her silence years after her affair with Bill Clinton shocked the world.

Lewinsky spoke candidly about her mental health struggles when she could not see her way out amid the investigation into the Clinton scandal. She told CNN's David Axelrod on Thursday's episode of "The Axe Files" podcast on how she once thought ending her life would solve everything.

According to Lewinsky, she asked former independent counsel Ken Starr's lawyers about what would happen if she died.

Looking back to what happened, the woman asked how no protocol could help people like her. When Starr began the investigation on the affair, she reportedly started seeing a forensic psychiatrist who reportedly helped her get through it.

"I think a lot of people who have ever had suicidal ideations find themselves in a moment where it's just -- it's a moment of grace, like, you know, two roads diverged in the woods," she said. "And the forensic psychiatrist picked up the phone. And so I was, you know, pretty, pretty lucky."

On Getting Over Bill Clinton - Monica Lewinsky Scandal

Before taking out her thoughts through the recent podcast, she penned an essay in Vanity Fair where she also talked about having strong suicidal temptations amid the investigation. Still, she clarified that she never attempted to do so.

Fortunately, Lewinsky's work on the new series, "Impeachment: American Crime Story," helped her tell her story.

"My narrative was stolen and then I lost it by trying to recede, trying to run away from everything that had happened for many years," she uttered.

Lewinsky, who serves as a producer in the series, needed to accept that she would have to face her past again to create the flick.

She then described the new series as something that reflects in the bigger society.

Prior to her recent comments, Clinton expressed his sorry for how the affair unfairly affected Lewinsky's life. Initially, the woman signed an affidavit claiming she never had a sexual relationship with Clinton.

Still, it prompted a thorough investigation inside the White House. In February 1999, the Senate ended the impeachment trial and acquitted the former POTUS after months of investigation.

