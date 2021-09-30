Cody Rigsby previously announced that he would be competing on "Dancing With The Stars" even without his partner Cheryl Burke after testing positive for COVID-19; however, his fate changed recently after sharing a shocking revelation online.

Rigsby recently took to Instagram to tell his fans that he contracted the virus as well, despite being fully vaccinated.

"I have some news that I don't wanna be sharing with you but here it is, I have tested positive for COVID again, the second time this year." The celebrity fitness instructor said. (watch the full video below)

The TV star said he's currently experiencing mild symptoms such as congestion, headache, and cough, but he's "super grateful" for the vaccine because he's not suffering the same thing he experienced when he had the virus before.

Will Cody Rigsby Still Compete In The Future Despite His Condition?

In regards to his fate on "DWTS," he mentioned that the production is still trying to figure out whether he would still compete after he recovered.

He wrote in the caption that he would be taking a break in the coming days for him to get proper rest, recover, as well as avoid exposing others.

"I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready," he wrote. Initially, Rigsby said he would remain a contestant on the show and continue his dancing journey despite his partner's absence.

At the time of this writing, "Dancing With The Stars" has not issued a statement regarding Rigsby's recent revelation.

Cheryl Burke Previously Tested For COVID-19

Rigsby's partner Cheryl Burke also tested for the virus a few days back. The dancer took to the social media platform to reveal her condition, saying she's been feeling "progressively worse." (watch the full video below)

Burke mentioned that she felt terrible for Rigsby and felt like she was letting him down.

"I just feel like s***, to be quite honest, and it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show is tomorrow." She said in an emotional rant.

Recently, the TV star took to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude to her fans, saying she appreciated all the prayers.

