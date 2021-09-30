Ricky Martin has been known for his facial features ever since he entered the music industry. However, as he grows older, his face changes over time and fans think there's something wrong with his appearance in his recent interview.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" hitmaker recently amassed attention during his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight as he appears different than ever.

Following this, fans poked fun at the situation, saying the Puerto Rican singer underwent a botched surgery or had his face filled with fillers.

Martin's face appears to be tighter, especially in his eye area. (check out the side by side comparison pictures posted by a fan)

Even though most fans post hilarious memes, some supporters are not happy with Martin's drastic change.

"Looks horrible, plastic man, worse than carter," one fan wrote.

"His face is a bit swollen, maybe post-op, I know. But life is not pure physical beauty," another fan wrote.

"Noooooooo, he was so cute old man with his wrinkles and gray beard, why?" one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, Ricky Martin has not confirmed whether he had plastic surgery or not.

Ricky Martin To Go On Tour With Enrique Iglesias

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias joined forces as they kicked off their first show at the MGM Grand Arena last weekend.

According to Remezcla, the Grammy Award-winning singers will go on a 22-city tour across the United States.

Sebastian Yatra will also join them on 14 out of the 22 shows, which will wrap up in Anaheim, California, in November.

In an interview, the singers described their upcoming shows as a "massive party." They also made an undisclosed bet with each other, saying whoever loses the bet has to go on stage wearing a g-string backward.

Enrique Iglesias recently released the last album of his career titled "Final," but he clarified that he isn't retiring from music.

"I'm not retiring, this is my final album. That doesn't mean I'm gonna stop writing songs and I can't put out singles." the singer said.

Ricky Martin's Insecurity

Despite selling millions of copies of songs over the span of his career, Martin previously opened up that he's still suffering from insecurity.

He told People Magazine that he's "socially awkward," but it's different when he performs in front of thousands of fans because he feels like he's "the king of the world."

