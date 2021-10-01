Cardi B has been open with her personal life and tells random stories on her social media accounts. While slamming the recent "tummy tuck" rumors circulating online, the rapper shared a scary story about her experience while giving birth to her second baby with Offset.

The "Rumors" rapper took to her Instagram stories to first address the speculations that she had gotten plastic after her son was welcomed to the world.

In the video, the Bronx-based artist thanked her fans for the "amazing compliments" she got about her post-baby body. Cardi B said she got "some amazing hips" because her son was "sitting so low," causing her hips to spread.

The rapper shared the three common questions people ask her after giving birth: "what do you do? you did lipo? you had a tummy tuck?" The Grammy Award-winning artist then slammed the claims saying she never got any plastic surgery as it is not allowed after giving birth.

Cardi B then revealed that she "lost so much blood" during her "crazy a**delivery" and will give an in-depth story about it soon.

"You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me, I lost so much blood guys, one day I'll talk to you about my crazy a** delivery."

The rapper complimented herself after revealing her story by saying her body "looked snatch" whenever she took "paparazzi photos." However, Cardi B said she still has some loose skin despite having unique curves.

"It's really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth." The rapper concluded. (via The Daily Mail UK)

Is It Dangerous To Lose a Lot of Blood After a Birth of a Baby?

According to March of Dimes, blood discharge after having a baby is called postpartum hemorrhage, in which a woman could potentially die if not treated immediately.

Possible symptoms include excessive bleeding from private parts, nausea, pale skin, and more-medical experts advice women to seek professional help as soon as possible.

Cardi B's Baby Boy With Offset

Cardi B and Offset are now proud parents of two children after welcoming her second baby earlier this month.

In an Instagram post, the couple shared a picture of them in the delivery room holding their newborn son as the rapper is comfortably sitting beneath a luxurious Louis Vuitton blanket in her hospital bed.

The couple previously said in a statement to People that they are delighted to meet their baby finally.

"He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." They said. (via Harper's Bazaar)

