Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth have been married for over a decade, and their relationship seems to be getting stronger. However, one report suggests that the former was caught cheating with another man causing their marriage to fall apart; is this true?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, the "Legally Blonde" actress went to a grand Hollywood party with a "handsom mystery man" other than her husband.

The situation reportedly had everyone questioning her relationship with Jim Toth, saying the couple is currently going through something.

One source claims that Toth "has put up with coming second and even third best for a year or so now," and he reportedly told his friends that he doesn't know how much longer he could take it.

The insider mentioned that Witherspoon's date that night remains a mystery.

Did Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Break Up?

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims saying the couple is still happily married, as publicly seen on the actress' Instagram account, where she regularly posts images of her and her family.

Last month, Witherspoon posted a photo where she appears to be on a beach vacation with Roth. "Soaking up these summer nights with my cute hubby," she wrote in the caption. (check out the photo below)

READ NOW: Ricky Martin Hilarious Memes Trend After Sparking Plastic Surgery Rumors

Not The First 'Marital Troubles' Issue About Reese Witherspoon, Jim Roth

In previous reports, a source told Life & Style that the actress is trying to manipulate her husband by showering him gifts in order to save their marriage.

The insider reveals that Witherspoon gave her husband a new sportscar, a watch with their initials engraved, and their first photo together as a couple.

Aside from the gifts, the actress also surprised her husband with a trip to the Caribbean islands.

The report suggests that the actress is desperate to save her marriage as they already reached the "drifting apart" stage of their relationship. The insider added that the actress "can't live without him."

The issue was also proven to be false by the outlet mentioned above, saying there is no evidence to confirm that the two are having problems with their marriage.

READ ALSO: Ice-T Reacts to Backlash on His and Wife Coco Austin's 'Confusing' Parenting