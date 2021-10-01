Gabby Petito was found lifeless at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19, more than seven days after she was reported missing.

Gabby Petito's death has immediately ruled a homicide because they were reportedly "visible signs of trauma consistent with an attack."

Her stepfather, Jimmy Schmidt, said in a press conference that despite the funeral already held in New York, her body has still not been released.

A retired San Diego Police Department Crime Lab Director has recently talked about her thoughts on Gabby's full autopsy results and why it hasn't been released yet.

Jennifer Shen talked to The Sun to explain, "The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was discovered."

She added that it shows the cause of death was so evident, to how she found.

The expert said, "I would assume there was visible trauma consistent with some kind of attack (i.e. gunshot wounds, knife wounds, obvious signs of strangulation etc)."

As of writing, Gabby Petito's cause of death has still not been revealed, and according to Jennifer, "There are many in-depth toxicological tests that are completed to be thorough and to provide any and all information her body has to offer."

Dr. Brent Blue of Teton County confirmed that Gabby Petito died due to a homicide, but it's still pending the final autopsy results.

More Info on Gabby Petito's Cause of Death

According to experts, Gabby Petito's cause of death may be "being withheld" because authorities are finding it difficult to search for the clues left in her body in the wilderness for weeks.

Criminal justice professor Joseph Giacalone told Insider that if Gabby had struggled, there would not be a lot of evidence moving forward.

"In the respect that you're not going to have blood everywhere and, you know, hair fibers or all that other stuff."

Is Brian Laundrie Found?

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, is still missing, and the search is ongoing as he is the main "person of interest" in her death.

Every day, there are clues presented to the 37-year-old's whereabouts.

Sixty-four weeks ago, a photo on Brian's Instagram was revisited by social media users, showing Gabby posing near a campfire as the sun sets.

He captioned the photo, "Little romantic getaway to the mountains."

Twitter thinks that that place may be the place where Brian is currently hiding out.

