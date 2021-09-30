Do Brian Laundrie's parents know that their son did something?

His mother, Roberta Laundrie, has reportedly canceled her camping reservations for two at a Florida park on Aug. 23, just days after Brian returned to their home in North Folk without Gabby Petito.

But later on, Roberta changed the reservation from two people to three people on Sept. 3.

Roberta Laundrie reserved a spot for two people at Soto Park Campground between Sept. 1 to Sept. 3 on Aug. 24. The place was about one hour away from their family home.

But according to Fox, she canceled the reservation on Aug. 31 but later made a new reservation for three people for Sept. 6 to 8.

The court document obtained by the outlet also showed that the family could check-in and check out on the abovementioned dates.

Brian Laundrie's mom also listed their Dodge truck on the reservation form, which a witness can remember seeing while also camping at the same park on the same weekend.

Dog the bounty hunter, also known as Duane Chapman, told Fox that he found out Brian and his parents spent two nights in the park that Sept.

However, the comments were debunked by Brian Laundrie's family attorney.

Steven Bertolino said in a statement, "I will no longer give that dog credibility or dignify his false claims with the time of my reply."

He stated that Brian Laundrie and his folks all left the park together.

A former team member for the campground reservation system said that they think Brian's parents knew that he was coming home and canceled their plans.

Could This Where Brian Laundrie Had Been To?

Dog, the Bounty Hunter, has recently found a campsite in the deep woods of Shell Island just near Fort De Soto Park.

At the campsite, he was able to see a fresh Monster Energy Ultra Gold. According to another Fox report, the can didn't show any signs of rust or faded colors that suggest that it has recently been discarded.

However, the new find isn't confirmed if it was Brian Laundrie's.

Dog thinks that Fort De Soto Park in Florida's Pinellas County is where Brian Laundrie could be.

Campers at De Soto also claimed they're afraid that Brian may be lurking nearby.

They told The Sun, "We actually were just looking at some of the mangroves out there and it's very thick."

Amanda Smith, who has stayed in the campsite since Sunday, further said, "You'd have to be skilled which apparently he is in the outdoors but you could for sure hide in them, and this is a good location in terms of being close to things but also being able to kind of get away at the same time."

