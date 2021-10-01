Brian Laundrie is still missing for almost two weeks.

The authorities and even bounty hunters and former marines are helping search for the "person of interest" in the murder of Gabby Petito.

His parents Roberta and Chris seemed to be not cooperating with the FBI, and those who have been following the case are convinced that they know where their son is hiding.

Now, internet sleuths claim that after the events unfolding in the Gabby Petito case, it is highly likely that the following people to disappear are Brian Laundrie's parents.

What Brian Laundrie's Parents Did Not Do

Though they have been releasing statements of encouragement and sentiments to the Petito family, their apparent silence while Gabby went missing and for not reporting their son was also missing until Sept. 17, three days after he told them he was going to the Carlton Reserve for a hike and never returned, doesn't sit well with internet investigators and followers of the case.

According to The Sun, who spoke to experts, Brian Laundrie's disappearance is more than just that, despite his parents denying through their family lawyer that they have info on where he could be hiding.

Brian Laundrie's Parents Next to Disappear

The Laundries are currently receiving criticism, and it's increasing daily. It's only a matter of time that both Chris and Roberta Laundrie will also disappear before their son is found.

A Reddit user wrote on the r/GabbyPetito subreddit, "I'm expecting the parents to go missing."

"Maybe they just innocently feel like taking a swamp camping indefinitely."

But one person asked, "There are eyes on the parents. That means they can't go missing, right?"

What Do Brian Laundrie's Parents Know?

An Ex-FBI questioned if the Laundrie parents know something - anything - about their son's whereabouts.

Former deputy director Andrew McCabe said in an interview, "When you think about essentially taking a weekend camping vacation with your son who just returned back from months on the road camping with his fiancée, and returned without his fiancée,"

He added, "It's almost impossible to imagine that conversations didn't take place between them."

Where Is Brian Laundrie?

Early this week, it was reported that Brian Laundrie camped with his parents twice in Fort De Soto Park after arriving home alone on Sept. 1 with the van he and Gabby Petito used while touring the country.

Dog, the Bounty Hunter, also helped in the search, even coming across a newly-abandoned campsite with Monster energy can recently discarded, suggesting that somebody lived there for a while.

