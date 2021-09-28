Alana Thomspon just confirmed her first public relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, as they went Instagram official on September 27.

It was reported by Page Six that the 16-year-old star and new beau had been going out for six months before her "spooky season" post on Instagram. The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" reality star captioned a photo of herself and her beau at a pumpkin patch.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star and college student was seen with big smiles, holding hands covered in "Bae" sticker, as they sat on a tractor with matching shirts with words imprinted, "That's How I Roll."

In August, the reality star, who first made her TV debut on "Toddlers and Tiaras" at age 6, heartbreakingly confessed that she doesn't have any friends. The TLC star also said, "I don't trust nobody really, so I don't have friends."

Early September of 2021, The Sun first reported that Mama June's youngest daughter was secretly dating a college student who was four years older than her. Her sisters were even in full support of their romance, too, as the publisher stated.

Some fans in the comments of the said Instagram post were filled with happiness and delighted about the news. Even Thompson's aunt Doe Doe Shannon left a statement saying, "You two are so cute," with a heart emoji.

On the downside, not everyone thinks that the 16-year-old's teen romance is so nice and sweet. According to statements reported by this article, the new Insta post sparked a heated debate regarding the couple's current ages as a high schooler and a college student does not look well.

What Did They Say?

One follower wrote, "A 16-year-old and a 22-year-old have nothing in common and should not be in a relationship. It's just not right." This was followed by another reply saying, "I have friends still healing for being tricked into thinking they were grown enough to date 20+ year old men in high school, and there's thousands of people just like them."

not honey boo boo dating a whole 27 year old 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZWyzGzHNDN — kylie 171 (@gwsmcbride) September 28, 2021



The source also added that a follower spoke about laws regarding minors made because young teens' minds "are too juvenile and immature to make these kinds of decisions."

Of course, aside from the negative comments, there will still be some who supported Honey Boo Boo. "Why does everyone feel the need to criticize what people do?" a fan asked.

Another added, "She clearly knew what she was getting into, so let her live her life the way she wants to." "[S]he clearly isn't a baby anymore, so therefore she makes her own decisions and if she's happy then let a girl be happy."

The said debate may be the reason Alana Thompson immediately deleted her pumpkin patch post with Dralin Carswell.

