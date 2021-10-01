BTS Jungkook recently sent fans to a frenzy as the K-pop idol seemingly got a new piercing - and it was on his lips!

Months after Jungkook debuted his eyebrow piercing, the Korean singer caused an online ruckus when the group performed at The Fact Music Awards.

While the official performance will not be available for viewing until October 2, leaked photos and clips of the number already spread online.

Aside from their usual jaw-dropping choreography and visuals, the group's youngest member caught everyone's attention with his lip ring.

On Twitter, ARMYs continuously shared "proofs" that the Korean idol just got his lip piercing. His new look led "JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING" to trend worldwide.

One fan said, "Between Purple hair Hobi and Jungkook lip piercing... I'LL NEVER KNOW TRUE PEACE BEING A HOPEKOOK BIAS... it's always these two."

"JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING??? i still can't comprehend the eyebrow one," another added.

Is Jungkook Lip Piercing Real?

It's sad to say but, several sources confirmed that the piercing was fake.

They assumed that the fake piercing was only glued on his lip - just like what they did on his eyebrow before having it pierced for real. Some also noted the possibility that it may only be caused by a glitch on the screen.

Still, fans cannot wait to see him perform with a lip piercing again regardless of its authenticity.



For now, fans can enjoy looking at the Korean idol's permanent piercings. ARMYs counted in August 2019 that he already had about six piercings at that time.

They found out about it when Jungkook debuted a new look during the Aug. 6, 2019 episode of "Run BTS!"

The latest talk about his piercings occurred in May when BTS dropped their "Butter" music video. At that time, though, he confessed that those were just stickers and used them again during BTS' 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.

Jungkook Becomes Talk of Town

The debate on his piercings came after Jungkook suffered from a complaint filed by a citizen to Fair Trade Commission (FTC). The person reportedly accused the Korean idol of involving in a "backdoor advertisement" after wearing one of the newly launched pieces of his brother's clothing line, Six6uys Co., Ltd.

"The Six6uys Co., Ltd. launched a clothing brand named 'GRAFFITIONMIND' in early September this year. Jungkook wore its clothing and appeared on NAVER V Live. A few days later, Jungkook posted a photo wearing the same shirt with a different color," the citizen said.

ARMYs has since launched a petition for HYBE to protect Jungkook. The camp has not released a statement to address the issue yet.

