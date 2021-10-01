Michael Tylo, who rose to fame in "General Hospital" and other dramas, has died in a hospital in Nevada. He was 73.

Tylo's death was first confirmed by the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, where he worked as a film professor. The Dead of the College of Fine Arts, Nancy Uscher, described the actor as a "beautiful and caring human being."

"He was an exemplary friend, colleague, teacher, and artist. He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble about his accomplishments. He loved his family dearly and lived a joyous life, but he left us way too soon," she penned.

They also expressed how much they would miss him and thanked him for everything he contributed to the college and the world.

Per Fox News, the actor died at Henderson Hospital in Nevada on Tuesday. Michael Tylo's cause of death was not disclosed, but it was noted that he suffered from an unmentioned illness.

Meanwhile, "The Young and The Restless" paid tribute to the late actor and sent a message of condolences to his bereaved family.

"Our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Tylo who graced #YR with his talents as Blade and Rick," it wrote.

Michael Tylo's Legacy

Tylo marked the beginning of his film journey in 1980 when he scored a role on "Another World."

Only a year later, he got one of his notable roles yet on "Guiding Light," where he played wealthy archaeologist Quinton Chamberlain. He continuously appeared on the drama for three years before making a brief return in 1996.

In the 1980s, the actor landed on several primetime programs, including "General Hospital" and "Lonesome Dove and A Man Called Hawk." In the years after that, Tylo joined the "Zorro" TV series and "The Young and The Restless" in 1992.

"The Bold and The Beautiful" in 2000 marked the last time he ever appeared on TV. He decided to share his expertise three years later by applying at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

He began working as a visiting professor in theater and film in 2003 before becoming the school's assistant dean for the College of Fine Arts.

His death tragically bombarded his family years after losing his son, Michael Tylo Jr., who passed away when he drowned while suffering from a seizure.

