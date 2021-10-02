Experts warn that Prince Harry may name the 'Royal racist' who asked about his baby Archie's racial color. They even said he will likely do it, not for anything else, but money. Given the large sum that was already advanced to him, he'll be too weak to resist, experts surmised.

Insiders are concerned that the Duke of Sussex's planned biography may be used to expose a member of his family, as Daily Mail UK reported.

In particular, royal expert Penny Junor told the Sun that, "The publishers are going to want a lot for their money, such as naming this so-called racist."

His revelations about Princess Diana's life would be bad enough, because they would reveal more about "his parents' marriage, the break up, the affairs," which would naturally paint Prince Charles and Camilla in the negative.

"That could be incredibly damaging for his father and Camilla. Charles is going to be king and Camilla his queen," Junor added.

"Another upsurge of anger" might happen even if it is the last thing that the country needs, she added.

The 37-year-old is reported to be conducting intimate research into Princess Diana's life for the book, and has already received a £15 million advance from the publishers.

However, insiders say he may be compelled to reveal not just a lot about Princess Diana and other royal scandals but also about the most recent accusations that there lives a racist person in the Palace who made Meghan Markle and son suffer, in exchange for the large money he is being given.

As he develops the memoir, the Duke is said to be contacting Princess Diana's former acquaintances. Previously, it was thought that much of the work would be done by a ghostwriter, thus Palace insiders were taken aback by his hands-on attitude.

In his interview with Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry stated that a member of the Royal Family inquired about Archie's skin color.

During a press conference at a London school, Prince William himself denied that his family was racist.

This is noted as an evidence that the palace is actually watchful of what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing oceans' away and are affected by their interviews and bombshell revelations.

The pair, who moved to Los Angeles after leaving the Firm, have kept the identity of the accused perpetrator a secret, allowing the public to guess. Whether out of love and courtesy OR a plain strategy to loop the public along, remains to be seen.

Buckingham Palace is not just anxious about Duke's book; magazine editor Tina Brown's "The Palace Papers" will be out in April and the royals are allegedly bothered about it too. According to Penguin, the sequel to Miss Brown's best-selling "The Diana Chronicles," which was published in 2007, is "full of subtle nuances and searing insight."

According to the publisher, the book would expose "the actual tale" of the Royal Family in the 25 years following Princess Diana's death. It goes on to say that the book would "irreversibly transform the way readers view and comprehend the Royal Family." It sounds ominous.

