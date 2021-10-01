Lindsay Lohan is in a dangerous territory. To say the least, the Mean Girls actor and tabloid target has had a difficult few of years. A new tweet is once again causing a stir due to its odd nature, forcing some of those who've read to say either she's delusional or dangerous, or both.

Lohan is teaming up with "Canine Cartel" to build her own NFT in an attempt to cash in on the growing NFT mania. This isn't strange in and of itself, but one look at the wording and the photo she uploaded made people think something's truly wrong with her.

"It's official, I'm a Friend of The Cartel!! It's the first NFT the @CanineCartelNFT is minting for the collection and you've got a chance to own it!," she wrote it.

The photo was of a woman with husky dog's head. This isn't strange in and of itself, but one look at the wording and the photo she uploaded made people think something's truly wrong with her.

According to amused followers, it's never a smart idea to openly declare, "I'm a cartel friend," especially if you've had a drug-related background.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Found? Gabby Petito's Fiance Assisted By Parents to Escape To The Bahamas, Twitter Says

It's official, I'm a Friend of The Cartel!! 🐶 It’s the first NFT the @CanineCartelNFT is minting for the collection and you've got a chance to own it!



Auction runs for 72 hours! 🔥https://t.co/k85RHYToRc



Best of luck! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6UNsFWsQxB — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) September 29, 2021

Moreover, aside from the red hair, it would be an exaggeration to claim the dog looks like Lohan.

The comments beneath this photo are a combination of NFT shaming and bemusement. One account neatly summarizes how everyone is feeling about the weather . Some thinks she's asking for help, while others believe she's calling for attention. Some even joked that even the furry community would not want her to post what she did. Twitter comments were a mix of funny and downright bullying.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are quite complex. It's essentially a concealed receipt on a server that specifies who owns a digital image. Critics argue that they benefit no one and that you can't truly own a digital image because it's so easily shared.

This hasn't deterred everyone from the NBA to John Cena from trying them.

In theory, anybody can tokenise their work to sell as an NFT but interest has been fuelled by recent headlines of multi-million-dollar sales. On 19 February, an animated Gif of Nyan Cat - a 2011 meme of a flying pop-tart cat - sold for more than $500,000 (£365,000).

A few weeks later, musician Grimes sold some of her digital art for more than $6m. It is not just art that is tokenised and sold. Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey has promoted an NFT of the first-ever tweet, with bids hitting $2.5m.

ALSO READ: Ice-T Reacts to Backlash on His and Wife Coco Austin's 'Confusing' Parenting