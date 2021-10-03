Do the FBI already know where Brian Laundrie can be found?

A lawyer has recently claimed that the government agency may already know where Gabby Petito's fiancé is but hasn't brought them into custody.

A TikTok user named Jarred Dunn from Alabama has explained in his video that the authorized people in charge of capturing him are holding off the arrest.

He said that those people who think that the police still don't know where Brian Laundrie is might be "living in Wonderland."

Jarred added that he has worked as a police officer for years and has tracked multiple people down as an attorney.

Does the FBI Really Know Where Brian Laundrie Is?

The legal expert's theory suggests that authorities are waiting to capture Brian Laundrie because they don't have enough proof to charge him with the death of Gabby Petito.

Jarred said, "They went and got fraud charges to try to buy them some time and get the public off of their back."

Though Brian isn't a suspect in his fiancée's murder, he has been cited as a person of interest in the case.

But Why Do the Authorities Want Brian Laundrie Captured?

The 37-year-old is wanted on a warrant for alleged bank fraud.

Brian Laundrie has reportedly withdrawn $1,000 on a debit card assumed to have belonged to Gabby Petito.

According to Jarred Dunn, the police have charged Brian with bank fraud at the moment so they can, later on, build a murder case against him.

"They do not want him in custody right now. The police are not ready to bring him in."

He added, "If they screw this up, they only get one shot."

It is worth noting that the lawyer's theory currently has no evidence of truth to it, and even he also doubts it.

Brian Laundrie Spotted

On Oct. 2, a hiker in the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina claimed a nighttime encounter with Brian Laundrie.

Dennis Davis claims he has "no doubt" that he encountered Gabby Petito's beau on a deserted rose close to the Tennessee border trail, just 700 miles away from where he was last seen in his home in North Point, Florida.

Dennis told the New York Post, "Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter sent me an audio file of Brian's voice and the voice was the same I heard."

According to the hiker, the man waved down his car near the Appalachian Trail and requested bizarrely for his help as he asked for directions to drive west to California.

"He said 'man, I'm lost.' I said 'what are you trying to find?' and he said 'me and my girlfriend got in a fight but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her.'"

But the man reportedly wanted to use only back roads and didn't follow Dennis' suggestion to take the nearby Interstate 40.

Dennis said of Brian, "He was worried and not making sense."

Dennis reportedly didn't recognize Brian Laundrie as the most wanted man in the US now until he pulled over and looked up photos of the outlaw online.

The outlet reported that Brian is familiar with the Appalachians and has once lived there by himself for months.

The hiker said that Brian might have been driving a white or light-colored pickup truck and wore a bandana on his head.

