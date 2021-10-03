Brian Laundrie is said to be alive, and one witness recalled the creepy words he said during an encounter with him.

As the authorities continue their hunt to find Laundrie, a hiker recently came to the limelight and claimed he saw Gabby Petito's missing fiance.

Multiple reports revealed that Dennis Davis, a Florida-based engineer, met Laundrie on the road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina. He reportedly saw him on the morning of October 2.

Davis, who was hiking on the trail that time, described the man he believes to be Laundrie as "dazed" who "did not make sense" during their conversation. The man reportedly asked for directions to California but did not want to travel through Interstate. He reportedly preferred traveling through back roads.

After the encounter, Davis received an audio file of Laundrie's voice from Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter. Upon hearing it, the engineer found their voices very similar.

He then informed the police and FBI that Laundrie could be traveling through the world's longest hiking-only footpath. He noted the worrying and creepy statement he heard from the man.

"Man, I'm lost ... me and my girlfriend got in a fight but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her," Laundrie reportedly said.

Dennis Davis, the engineer who is 100% certain he saw #BrianLaundrie, ran into him on Waterville Rd in NC. Brian is familiar with this area as he once lived in the outdoors here for several months. Davis states he appeared delusional asking him backroad directions to California. pic.twitter.com/c4moXQZacJ — Rudy Triana (@RudyRender) October 3, 2021

Davis gave the authorities more information about the man, saying Laundrie was driving a light-colored pickup truck and wearing a bandana.

Brian Laundrie Can Possibly Travel on The Appalachians

Following the report, internet users suggested the possibility of Laundrie indeed traveling in the area as Petito's fiance used to live there for a few months.

After going at large for a few weeks, Davis noted that Laundrie already grew thick, dark beard and mustache. After being "95 percent" sure he saw Laundrie, the authorities immediately responded to the area.

The Haywood County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office said they received Davis' call around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday near the Waterville exit. It was only when the engineer found a cell signal again and looked for Laundrie's photos.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

The office then sent two to three deputies to the area and spotted three idle vehicles. They confirmed that those were hikers' vehicles.

Apart from Davis, over 10 different people reportedly called the authorities between Saturday and Sunday. Those tips have been checked in the past few days, but none of them gave specific locations like Davis.

As of Sunday, the FBI nor the police already contacted Davis for a follow-up.

READ MORE: Divorce Canceled? Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Spark Reunion Buzzes With Recent Intimate Outing