Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West back together?

No one can seemingly move on yet as Kim and Kanye spent time together again for dinner with their friends.

This week, Kim joined Kanye and their two friends for a night out at a celebrity restaurant Nobu in Malibu. Although they were not alone during the outing, fans quickly assumed they were back together following the tumultuous months.

A source also told Mirror UK that there is a huge chance the KKW Beauty mogul and the "Jesus is King" rapper would rekindle their relationship and start over again.

Insiders close to the family assumed that they have been spending time privately as they reportedly began working on rebuilding their romance.

However, these should be taken with a grain of salt as their recent meeting was seemingly about business alone. Although seeing Kanye and Kim together in public may be rare following their divorce, their recent trip to Malibu might only be about business since they were accompanied by Tracy and Ray Romulus - the latter works as the chief marketing officer of KKW Brands.

Kim Kardashian No Longer Going Back to Kanye West?

Amid all the reconciliation reports, it is still worth noting that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star herself said that she would support Kanye no matter what the outcome would be.

In the recent months following the split, the TV personality publicly supported her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Kim made major buzzes when he attended Kanye's "Donda" event in August while wearing her wedding gown. She came up to the stage during the rapper's final song, "No Child Left Behind."

Kanye joined his wife after emerging from his house with his suit in flames. While the event did not lead to reconciliation, the duo is also not rushing their divorce.

A source told E! that Kim is not rushing the divorce as she and Kanye are enjoying where they are right now. They reportedly feel contented on their current set-up for the sake of their four children together - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Kanye is said to be open to reunite with Kim in the future.

"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger," the source went on, as quoted by Elle.

