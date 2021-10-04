Brian Laundrie's disappearance will soon be forgotten, social media users claimed.

As the search for Laundrie remains in the air, more internet users joined online conversations about the case. While some try to provide useful information to help the authorities, most of them already gave up like what other people did in other cases.

On Twitter, users noted how Gabby Petito's death would be buried soon, with the responders failing to give her the justice she deserves. As of the writing, only Laundrie probably has the crucial knowledge on what truly happened to the YouTuber, but he may go back to living his life normally without getting caught by the authorities.

One internet user alleged, "#BrianLaundrie will get away with this and be on run for years. People will forget in 5 years and he will live a long life under a new name. The fbi only cares about case cause it went viral. Once that's over they will go back to not doing anything."

One proof they found is that Petito's missing case has been posted on the FBI website. Meanwhile, Laundrie's name remains far from being included in it.

The Sad Truth About Murder and Missing Cases Amid Petito-Laundrie Case

Although Petito has been found with the help of national media coverage, most people noted that justice in the country could not be served unless they would get the same spotlight.

Brown and White editorial board noted that everyone else - the other victims of murder and homicide - deserves to see that kind of effort as well. When her missing case went viral, the public found out for the first time that there are over 700 people who remain missing in the past decade, and more than half of which are women.

In 2020 alone, over 37 percent of the missing person cases in the country are people of color.

Unfortunately, most of the masterminds of these crimes remain at large -- and it would happen to Laundrie if he becomes a suspect on Gabby Petito's death.

Meanwhile, Laundrie - who is believed to be alive and at large - also gets the spotlight, leading people to question why his disappearance gets more coverage than other missing person reports being made every day.

This is where the "Missing White Woman Syndrome" comes in. Media coverage is important in finding justice for the victims. However, not everyone can avail of it quickly.

As Laundrie continues to be the subject of the FBI's search, people alleged that they are only searching since they are being forced to do so. For now, The Durango Telegraph noted how people could not do anything but wait until the authorities find Laundrie to find out the truth on Gabby Petito's case - and do the same to other victims of violence.

