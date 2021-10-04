Akon has received a backlash for his comment after his pal Michael K. Williams' death, but he's not backtracking his initial response as he experienced what he had mentioned in the past.

Following the actor's death, Akon spoke to TMZ to air his thought about his good friend's passing. He previously mentioned that rich people go through many problems than poor, saying, "more money, more problems."

"The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. You know when they say 'more money, more problems, that's a real thing." The singer initially said.

Recently, Akon spoke to the outlet again, saying he's not backing down from his comments despite raising eyebrows.

The singer clarified that he's talking about his own life experience as he was poor before getting fame as a musician.

He mentioned that his previous remarks pissed some people, but the hitmaker is not taking back what he said.

"Nobody can sit there and tell me that I didn't go through poverty and I was the young African kid, barefoot and playing soccer in a village with no electricity, no running water... I know what poverty looks like." The "I Wanna Love You" hitmaker said.

In addition, he revealed that he had more problems when he became successful compared to when he was struggling as a poor kid. "I was actually happier when I was poor," he added.

The singer later apologized to the people he hurt with his comments saying he's not trying to be arrogant.

He concluded his statement by saying there are more rich people committing suicide, dying over drug overdoses, and more because he said it's "not the money, it's the mindset."

He mentioned that wealth creates and breeds jealousy, envy, and evil.

Michael K. Williams' Death

In early reports, Michael K. Williams shocked the world when he was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse last month.

According to sources, the actor was reportedly discovered unconscious in the dining room of his place. Responders believe Williams' cause of death is drug overdose as they found a drug substance in his kitchen.

His nephew first called the police when he found his uncle "unresponsive and cold," he was pronounced dead when responders arrived at the scene.

Foul play was not in question for his death, and authorities later clarified that there was nothing suspicious in the scene because there was no "forced entry" and his apartment "was in order."

